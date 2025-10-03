Protesters take part in demonstrations during a shutdown in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) (Photo/ANI)

Muzaffarabad [PoJK], October 3 (ANI): Amid continuing protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), where several civilians have died in firing by government forces, protest leaders have accused authorities of using force against peaceful demonstrators.

Protests in PoJK entered their sixth consecutive day on Friday, spreading across the region after three young men were allegedly killed by Pakistani forces. Their funeral prayers in Muzaffarabad drew thousands of mourners, further intensifying public anger against Islamabad.

Also Read | Chinese Man Who Sold Kidney in 2011 To Buy iPhone 4 and iPad 2 Now Lives on Dialysis After Illegal Surgery Left Him Permanently Disabled.

"This was a peaceful lockdown call by the Jammu Kashmir Joint Public Action Committee. All the citizens of Muzaffarabad were peacefully recording their protest on Neelum Bridge when a few people--some facilitators, facilitators of institutions--arrived with institutional weapons in the presence of the administration and police, and opened direct fire on our venue. We have evidence of this. As a result,... our youth were martyred and more than 20 were injured by the direct fire. We will not forgive this murder under any circumstances," JKJAAC leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir said, speaking to Reuters.

Faisal Jamil Kashmiri, another JKJAAC leader, said protests were being driven by longstanding grievances and economic hardships.

Also Read | 'Will Not Be Screening Indian Movies': Several Theatres in Canada Halt Screening of Indian Films After Arson Attacks.

"These protests are growing because these promises have not been fully implemented. The issue of the 25 per cent quota... which has been in place since 1947, is also a key reason. With an unemployment rate of 64 per cent, our youth are protesting to demand that this quota system be completely abolished," he told Reuters.

The demonstrations, which began over unfulfilled demands, have now intensified amid public anger. Protest leaders continue to demand justice for those killed and injured, while also pressing for the abolition of quotas they say discriminate against local youth.

The growing anger spilt onto the streets on Thursday, when thousands gathered in Muzaffarabad for the funerals of those killed during days of violent protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Visuals showed large crowds participating in funeral processions and offering prayers.

Protests in PoJK entered their sixth consecutive day on Friday, spreading across the region after three young men were allegedly killed by Pakistani forces. Their funeral prayers in Muzaffarabad drew thousands of mourners, further intensifying public anger against Islamabad.

The agitation, spearheaded by JKJAAC, is centred on a 38-point charter of demands. These include political reforms, subsidised wheat flour, lower electricity tariffs, free education and health facilities, and the abolition of perks for government officials.

Muzaffarabad has emerged as the epicentre of the movement. Shops, markets and transport services have been shut, paralysing daily life across several districts of PoJK.

Adding to the charged atmosphere, PTI leader Syeda Zahra posted on X on Friday, "The tsunami of Kashmir will hit Muzaffar today."

She also shared a video claiming that despite reports of large-scale violence inflicted upon the people of PoJK, protests continued undeterred. The clip further mentioned that after Friday prayers, it would be difficult to control the crowds, highlighting that resentment against the central government in Islamabad is growing among people in PoJK.

Amid ongoing civilian protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), India has strongly criticised Pakistan's actions in the region, calling for accountability for its "horrific" human rights violations.

Adressing the weekly presser in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that, "We have seen reports on protests in several areas of Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir, including brutalities by Pakistani forces on innocent civilians."

He further stated that the unrest is a "natural consequence of Pakistan's oppressive" approach towards the region.

"We believe that it is a natural consequence of Pakistan's oppressive approach and its systemic plundering of resources from these territories, which remain under its forcible and illegal occupation. Pakistan must be held accountable for its horrific human rights violations," Jaiswal added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)