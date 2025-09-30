Muzzafarabad [PoJK] September 30 (ANI): Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) remains on edge as mass protests and a complete shutdown entered their second consecutive day.

Demonstrators attempting to march towards Muzaffarabad encountered heavy restrictions, with authorities sealing all major roads and suspending communication networks. In Dudyal, Mirpur, the Action Committee declared that the body of a protester would not be buried until the administration concedes to their demands, while security forces were seen clearing bridges to disrupt the march.

Across the region, including Mirpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad, the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) has mobilised residents in large rallies and demonstrations, reflecting an unprecedented unity in the struggle for rights. The protests underscore growing resentment against the government's inaction on the Committee's demands.

Tensions in Muzaffarabad flared further when police reportedly opened fire on a rally, killing three protesters and injuring more than 22 others. The incident has galvanised the movement, with people intensifying their demonstrations.

In Kotli, rallies converged in the town's central square, where speakers denounced attempts by political figures to undermine the protest. One participant stated that the local MNA had repeatedly attempted to derail the movement but failed, while another emphasised that intimidation tactics had crumbled in the face of public determination.

In Mirpur, protesters organised motorbike rallies, chanting slogans and demanding immediate action on JAAC's charter. The strong participation from diverse sections of society has highlighted the deep political dissatisfaction gripping the region.

The movement has also drawn international support, with Kashmiri diaspora communities rallying in solidarity across the United Kingdom.

Demonstrations took place in cities such as Bradford, Birmingham, and London under the banner of the Jammu and Kashmir National Independence Alliance (JKNIA).

Rights activists, political figures, and diaspora leaders condemned what they described as systematic oppression by Pakistani authorities in PoJK and pledged continued backing for the people's struggle. (ANI)

