New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): At the Embassy of Ukraine in Delhi, Ambassador of Poland to India Adam Burakowski on Saturday paid tribute to Ukrainians killed during Russia's military operations.

"Today at the Embassy of Ukraine in Delhi I paid tribute to all Ukrainians killed during unprovoked Russian attack. Poland stays with Ukraine!" Burakowski tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine Health Minister Viktor Liashko had said that a total of 198 Ukrainians have been killed, including three children till now since the Russia-Ukraine crisis escalated on Thursday.

Liashko, in a Facebook post, shared the number of casualties in the Russian military operation in Ukraine so far. Along with this, in the post, he also said that 1,115 Ukrainians have been wounded in three days of fighting.

He said that from the total number of wounded, 33 were children, reported Times of Israel.

In the early hours on Thursday, Russia launched a special operation after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested assistance to defend themselves from ongoing attacks by the Ukrainian troops. The Western countries have strongly condemned the Russian military operation and boosted the sanctions pressure on Moscow.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Friday discussed the sanctions, defence assistance and an anti-war coalition with US President Joe Biden.

Furthermore, Biden on Friday said that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will maintain its "open door" to those European states which share its values and which one day may seek to join our Alliance. (ANI)

