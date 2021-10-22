Warsaw [Poland], October 22 (ANI): Poland on Friday recognised Covishield as a COVID-19 vaccine equivalent to those recognized by the European Union.

The recognition means that those vaccinated with Covishield will be exempted from quarantine after entering Poland.

"Poland has recognized #Covishield as a vaccine equivalent to those recognized by the European Union, exempting from quarantine after entering the territory of the Republic of Poland," tweeted the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in New Delhi.

"List of COVID-19 vaccine equivalents admitted to the market in the territory of the Republic of Poland" was published by the National Institute of Public Health and it included Covishield. (ANI)

