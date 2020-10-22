Warsaw, Oct 22 (AP) Poland's top court has ruled that a law allowing abortion of fetuses with congenital defects is unconstitutional.

The decision by the country's Constitutional Court effectively bans terminating pregnancies in cases where birth defects are found and will further limit access to abortions in Poland.

Also Read | FATF Meeting: Pakistan Didn’t Comply With 6 Important Points, Continues to Provide Safe Haven to Terrorists, Says India.

The predominantly Catholic nation already has one of the strictest abortion laws in Europe. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)