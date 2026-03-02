PNN

New Delhi [India], March 2: An edited book titled NyayaSpandana: Empowering Legal Literacy is set to be released in the coming months under the founding editorship of Akshit Dwivedi, currently pursuing B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) student at Hidayatullah National Law University, Raipur.

Also Read | Israel Iran War Update: Several US Fighter Jets Crash in Kuwait, Iranian-Backed Militias Join Fighting (Videos).

The book has been developed from a national seminar and a structured call for papers, bringing together scholarly perspectives focused on strengthening legal awareness, promoting access to justice, and advancing rights-based legal education. Designed to be both academically rigorous and socially relevant, the volume highlights the role of legal literacy in empowering individuals and communities.

NyayaSpandana: Empowering Legal Literacy comprises 12 chapters, each addressing key aspects of legal awareness, constitutional values, social welfare legislation, and the practical dimensions of justice delivery. The chapters present a wide range of perspectives from academicians, legal professionals, and emerging scholars, offering a comprehensive and multidisciplinary understanding of legal literacy in contemporary society.

Also Read | Viral Video Shows Rinku Singh Mistakenly Walking Away With Sanju Samson’s Bat After Drinks Break During IND vs WI T20 World Cup 2026.

The volume includes forewords by legal dignitaries and is edited by an experienced editorial panel. Akshit Dwivedi serves as the founding editor of the edited book, playing a key role in its conceptual framework and editorial direction. The compilation has been completed through a structured editorial process with the support of a dedicated editorial team.

An aspiring legal professional, Dwivedi is famously known for his academic engagement across constitutional law and corporate law. He is actively involved in legal research, moot courts, and academic writing, with research papers presented at national and international conferences and academic publications. His contributions to social and humanitarian work have been recognised with the Lifetime Achievement Award for Social Service and Humanitarian Work.

According to the editorial team, NyayaSpandana: Empowering Legal Literacy is intended to serve as a valuable resource for students, researchers, legal practitioners, and policy stakeholders. The book underscores the importance of legal education as a means of awareness, empowerment, and informed civic participation, and seeks to contribute meaningfully to discussions on justice and social development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)