Lahore, May 29 (PTI) Pakistan Markazi Muslim League (PMML), the political offshoot of the banned Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) of the Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed, held rallies in over 50 cities to express its support to the country's military.

The PMML gatherings were held under the patronage of the federal, Punjab and Sindh governments. Most rallies were organised in Punjab province of Pakistan.

"On Youm-e-Takbeer (May 28) the entire nation stands with the Pakistan armed forces as on that day 27 years ago (1998) Pakistan became a nuclear power," PMML President Khalid Masood Sindhu said while speaking at one of the rallies.

The major cities where the PMML rallies were held included Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar, Quetta, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Mianwali, Sialkot, Narowal, Abbottabad, Nowshera, Rawalpindi, Nankana Sahib, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

Pakistan conducted six nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, inside a deeply dug tunnel in the remote Chaghi mountain of Balochistan province, becaming the seventh nuclear nation in the world.

