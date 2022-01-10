People stand next to cars stuck under fallen trees on a snowy road, in Murree, northeast of Islamabad, Pakistan. (Image credit: Reuters)

Lahore [Pakistan], January 10 (ANI): Roads in and around the Murree hill station in Pakistan -- where 23 tourists died on Friday night while being stranded in their vehicles -- had not been repaired for the last two years that caused the snow accumulated in the crevices to harden causing the traffic jam, revealed a preliminary investigation inquiry, according to local media.

A slippery spot outside a private cafe in Murree led to the main exit from the hill station. However, there was no government machinery to remove the snow that could have allowed the tourists to escape, reported The Express Tribune citing the report, submitted to the Punjab government on Sunday.

The report also underlined that the tourists had preferred to leave their hotels and stay in vehicles as Murree and other parts faced power outages.

The movement of vehicles in Murree was banned after the intervention of the Rawalpindi deputy commissioner and the central police officer on Saturday night.

The drivers of snow removal machinery could not reach the scene in time because of the traffic gridlock on the roads of Murree. However, the assistant commissioner and deputy superintendent of police were present there to ensure the smooth flow of traffic, said The Express Tribune.

The report also highlighted that Murree has no parking plaza where vehicles could be accommodated. Due to this, the local authorities could start the rescue operation after 8 am after the snowstorm had stopped.

For further investigation, a committee headed by the additional chief secretary has been formed by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. (ANI)

