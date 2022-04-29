New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Minstry of External Affairs has said that media reports purportedly quoting a communication from the ministry asking vaccine maker Bharat Biotech to address issues to avoid cancellation of WHO's emergency use approval (EUA) nod for its COVID jab, "potrayed an incorrect picture."

According to sources, there have been media reports purportedly quoting a communication from MEA to Dr VK Paul, Member, NITI Aayog.

"It appears that this refers to an internal document circulated to members of the Empowered Group-5, which comprehensively looks at all issues related to vaccines," sources said on Friday.

"Selective parts of the communication have been highlighted out of context to portray an incorrect picture," the MEA sources said.

The note, they said, only lists several issues in a factual manner for consideration of the Empowered Group and does not indicate MEA's position or comment on any issue under consideration.

Earlier, the World Health Organization had said that it suspended supply of Covaxin through United Nations agencies in response to the need to conduct process and facility upgrade to address recently identified GMP (good manufacturing practice) deficiencies.

However, the UN body has clarified that there are no issues related to the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

Later, MEA said this suspension will not have an impact on travel by those who have taken the COVID vaccine. (ANI)

