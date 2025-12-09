Tokyo [Japan], December 9 (ANI): A day after a magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck northern Japan officials on Tuesday have issued an alert for a potential megaquake in the area as per a report by NHK Japan.

The officials at Japan's Meteorological Agency have issued an alert for a potential mega quake following December 8's earthquake.

As per NHK Japan, a mega quake could trigger tsunami along Japan's Pacific coast from Hokkaido to Chiba Prefecture.

People along the Pacific coast in those areas have been told to remain on the alert during the next week, even though an evacuation recommendation will not be issued. The alert is the first since this category of warning was started in 2022.

The earthquake was recorded off the eastern coast of Aomori Prefecture at 11:15 p.m (local time) on Monday. The Japan Meteorological Agency has downgraded the magnitude of the quake to 7.5 from 7.6 and the depth has been adjusted to 54 kilometers, from an initial estimate of 50 kilometers.

As per NHK Japan, as of 1:00 AM (local time) six people in Aomori have been injured by either falling down or getting hit by falling objects at their homes.

It further reported that the tsunami advisories have been lifted for the Pacific coastline in northern Japan.

Authorities had issued a tsunami warning for Iwate Prefecture and parts of Hokkaido and Aomori.

At the Kuji Port in Iwate, a tsunami measuring 70 centimeters was observed. In Hokkaido, a 50-centimeter tsunami was seen in Urakawa Town and a 40-centimeter tsunami was observed at Mutsuogawara Port in Aomori Prefecture.

Citing the Japanese meteorological agency, NHK reported that this was the first time the agency issued a tsunami warning since July, when a powerful quake off Kamchatka, Russia, prompted it to issue one for Japan's Pacific coastal areas.

According to East Japan Railway Company, the Tohoku Shinkansen bullet train services have been suspended between Morioka and Shin-Aomori stations due to the earthquake. The company says that it is checking for any damage to railway tracks and that it plans to resume its services at 3:00 p.m (local time)

All Nippon Airways and Japan Airlines say they are operating as usual starting Tuesday.

The Japanese government set up a task force at the crisis management center in the prime minister's office on Monday in response to the earthquake.

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi instructed the government to immediately provide information on any tsunami and evacuation orders to the people in an appropriate manner, take thorough measures to prevent harm, get a grasp of the extent of damage as soon as possible. (ANI)

