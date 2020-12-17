Islamabad [Pakistan], December 17 (ANI): Terming Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision to hold Senate elections in February 2021 instead of March as 'unconstitutional', the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) asserted that no party has the authority to decide when the Senate election will be held.

SAMAA TV quoted PPP leader Raza Rabbani as terming the government's decision to hold the election in February "unconstitutional".

"No party has the authority to decide when the Senate election will be held..."The election commission is an independent institution and it has this authority," he said.

Amid political chaos in Pakistan, the federal government has decided to hold Senate elections in February instead of March 2021.

The polls are expected to result in the loss of seats for the Opposition Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which currently controls the Upper House.

The decision was taken on Tuesday during a meeting of the federal Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, reported Dawn.

The Parliament has been dishonoured in just two and a half years, said PPP Senator Sherry Rehman.

She further said, "They do not consider the constitution anything...The government wants to impose a daku raaj on the entire country."

SAMAA TV further quoted her as saying that Khan was nervous after the Lahore rally, which is why it is trying to change the Senate election schedule.

Fearful of the increasing popularity of the PDM, the Imran Khan government has registered a case against the central leadership of the PDM for causing irreparable damage to a national asset after the Minar-e-Pakistan jalsa on Sunday.

PDM has been holding rallies to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government by January 31.

According to Geo News, PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz and PML-N leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique, Ahsan Iqbal and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi have been named in the case. Other Opposition leaders, including Rana Sanaullah and Marriyum Aurangzeb, have also been named. (ANI)

