Amritsar [Punjab], India February 15 (ANI): Brajinder Singh Dhahan, a visionary fueled by an unwavering love for his Maa Boli, Punjabi, embarked on a mission to honor and elevate Punjabi literature, as reported by Khalsa Vox.

In the vibrant corridors of Majha House, where the essence of Punjabi culture resonates in every conversation, a discussion unfolded, shedding light on the significance of Punjabi literature and its global journey.

Inspired by the profound words of Gurbaksh Singh, the pioneer of modern Punjabi prose, Dhahan embarked on a mission to honor and elevate Punjabi literature.

Additionally, Singh's claim that "Maa Boli is the key" struck a chord with Dhahan, sparking a lifelong dedication to preserving the rich tapestry of Punjabi language and culture.

According to Khalsa Vox, in 2013, Dhahan materialized his vision by establishing the Dhahan Prize for excellence in Punjabi literature, named after his native village, as a beacon of recognition for Punjabi writers worldwide.

The Dhahan Prize transcends boundaries, welcoming submissions in both Gurmukhi and Shahmukhi scripts, nurturing literary excellence across the diverse landscapes of Charda and Lehnda Punjab.

Moreover, "the significance of the Dhahan Prize extends beyond its monetary value, symbolizing a renaissance in Punjabi literature with a prestigious prize pool totaling 45,000 Canadian dollars, rivaling esteemed literary awards like the Booker Prize." as per Khalsa Vox

Arvinder Dhaliwal, recipient of the 2022 Dhahan Prize for her captivating short story collection "Jhanjhran Wale Pair," and Sargi, celebrated winner of the 2021 prize for "Apne Apne Marsiye," echoed Dhahan's sentiments on the transformative power of Punjabi literature, highlighting the challenges posed by globalization.

"In Dhahan's perspective, a literary renaissance is underway, despite obstacles such as a lack of publishers championing Punjabi literature, emphasizing the need to restore reverence for Punjabi language, culture, and architectural heritage."

As the Dhahan Prize continues to illuminate Punjabi literature, it serves as a catalyst for cultural preservation and revitalization, honoring the legacy of those who paved the way for future generations of Punjabi writers.

In the dynamic realm of global literature, the Dhahan Prize epitomizes the enduring power of language and the indomitable spirit of those who refuse to let their narratives fade. With each accolade bestowed upon a Punjabi writer, the flame of cultural pride burns brighter, guiding the way for generations to come. (ANI)

