Chicago, February 15: At least one person was killed while a dozen people were injured as gunfire erupted during the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, US state of Missouri, Stacey Graves, chief of the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, has said at a news conference.

"Shots have been fired around Union Station. Please leave the area," the Kansas City Police Department said on social media platform X on Wednesday. US Shocker: Cancer Patient Dies After Surgical Robot Burns Holes in Organs, Husband Sues Manufacturer.

The police have detained two armed people for more investigation, Xinhua news agency quoted Jake Becchina, a spokesman for the Kansas City Police Department, as saying. US Shooting: Four Killed, One Injured in Market Shooting in Georgia’s Rustavi (Watch Videos).

Shooting Caught on Camera:

New video shows moment gunfire erupts at the Super Bowl rally in Kansas City. At least 22 people shot pic.twitter.com/dUYM9G07fg — BNO News (@BNONews) February 15, 2024

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, evacuated from the rally site, posted on X that she encouraged everyone to follow instructions and updates from the police, local media reported.

