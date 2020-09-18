Washington [US], September 18 (ANI/Sputnik): US President Donald Trump has abandoned his plans to deliver a speech at the United Nations General Assembly in person, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

Meadows added that Trump would address participants of the 75th Session of the UN General Assembly in a televised format.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Thanks US President Donald Trump For Wishing Him on His 70th Birthday, Says ‘Friendship Between India And United States is Strong & is a Force For Good For Entire Humanity’.

The current session of the UN General Assembly started on Tuesday and will last until September 30. The week of the high-level General Debate will be held from September 22-29. As many as 119 heads of state and 54 heads of government will address the session.

In mid-August, Trump told reporters that he was thinking "about going directly to the UN to do the speech." (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | Global COVID-19 Cases Cross 30 Million Mark, Death Toll Rises to 944,604, Says Johns Hopkins.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)