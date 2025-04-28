Abu Dhbai [UAE], April 29 (ANI/WAM): Presight has announced its participation at the Future of Digital Countries (FDC) Summit 2025 in Cairo, Egypt.

The company will be present at the UAE Pavilion alongside the UAE Cybersecurity Council, spotlighting its AI-driven smart city innovations as part of its mission to bring Applied Intelligence to life across urban landscapes.

Presight's participation at the FDC Summit is a powerful symbol of the deep-rooted and strategic partnership between the United Arab Emirates and Egypt - a relationship built on decades of mutual cooperation, trust, and a shared vision for regional advancement.

As the UAE continues to support Egypt's bold digital transformation journey, Presight stands at the forefront, offering cutting-edge AI solutions designed to support national ambitions and elevate digital capabilities.

At the summit, Presight will showcase its AI-powered smart city solutions which are engineered to modernise infrastructure, enhance urban resilience, and elevate the quality of life through data-driven decision-making.

This participation also reinforces Presight's growing footprint across the African continent, as it continues to bring its Applied Intelligence philosophy - the practical deployment of AI, data analytics, and domain expertise - to solve real-world challenges in fast-developing regions.

Adel Al Sharji, Chief Operating Officer of Presight, said, "The FDC Summit offers a platform to demonstrate how our unique philosophy of Applied Intelligence can transform cities into smart, sustainable ecosystems. We're honoured to participate alongside the UAE Cybersecurity Council, and proud to strengthen the historic and strategic UAE-Egypt alliance - an enduring partnership that continues to drive innovation and shared prosperity across the region. Our AI-powered smart city solutions are purpose-built to enhance governance, improve services, and enrich lives." (ANI/WAM)

