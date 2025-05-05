A fire broke out in a device belonging to the Pollution Control Board at the facility centre of the Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, temporarily halting the 'darshan' for devotees. The incident, which caused a brief disruption in temple activities, was captured on video and has circulated widely on social media. Authorities responded quickly to the situation, and the fire was brought under control. As of now, no injuries have been reported, and further details regarding the cause of the fire are awaited.

Mahakal Temple Fire

VIDEO | Fire breaks out in device of pollution control board at the facility centre of Mahakal Temple in Ujjain. The 'darshan' at temple was halted for some time. More details are awaited. #Fire #Ujjain #MahakalTemple pic.twitter.com/1ghau6ghfF — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 5, 2025

