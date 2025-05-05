Raj Kumar Gupta’s Raid 2, the sequel to the 2018 hit Raid, was released in cinemas on May 1, 2025. Benefiting from the extended opening weekend due to the Labour Day public holiday - as well as the franchise’s established popularity - Raid 2 has made a strong start. The film reinforces Ajay Devgn’s consistent success with franchises, following in the footsteps of Drishyam, Golmaal, and Singham. The sequel features Riteish Deshmukh as the primary antagonist, with a supporting cast that includes Vaani Kapoor, Supriya Pathak, Amit Sial, and Saurabh Shukla. ‘Raid 2’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Ajay Devgn Delivers His Fourth Highest Opener; Check Out His Top 5 Theatrical Openings.

According to the latest box office update, Raid 2 has earned an impressive INR 73.83 crore nett in India over its first weekend. This gives it the second-highest opening weekend of 2025 for a Bollywood film, trailing only Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava.

Top 5 Opening Weekends of 2025 – Hindi (India Nett)

1. Chhaava – INR 121.43 crore

2. Raid 2 – INR 73.83 crore

3. Sky Force – INR 73.20 crore

4. Jaat – INR 40.62 crore

5. Sikandar – INR 27.50 crore (Note: Released on a Sunday; opening day and weekend figures are the same)

So, where does Raid 2’s opening weekend rank within Ajay Devgn’s own filmography? It currently stands as his fourth-best opening weekend to date.

Top 5 Ajay Devgn Opening Weekends (India Nett)

1. Singham Again – INR 125 crore

2. Golmaal Again – INR 87.60 crore

3. Singham Returns – INR 77.69 crore

4. Raid 2 – INR 73.83 crore

5. Son of Sardaar – INR 66.02 crore

Is 'Raid 2' a Hit?

Reports suggest that Raid 2 was produced on a budget of approximately INR 120 crore (including all costs), although this has not been officially confirmed. For the film to break-even, its global gross must exceed its production budget. ‘Raid 2’ Movie Review: Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh Face Off in a Sequel That Lacks the Bite of the Original.

As of this writing, Raid 2 has grossed INR 96.5 crore worldwide. With strong momentum at the box office and clear audience preference within the Hindi market, the film is well on its way to hitting the break-even mark - and potentially achieving ‘hit’ status by the end of its second weekend.

