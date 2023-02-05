Islamabad [Pakistan], February 5 (ANI): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said the PTI is ready to follow Imran Khan's call for the Jail Bharo movement and he will be the first to surrender from Pakistan's Jhelum, ARY News reported.

Addressing PTI workers in Jhelum, Chaudhary praised former military ruler, General Retired Pervez Musharraf, who passed away in Dubai on Sunday. He said Musharraf did something good for Pakistan by ousting Nawaz Sharif.

The PTI leader said he respects Pervez Musharraf and considers him a true patriot.

Chaudhry slammed Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) for blaming Musharraf for a constitutional violation. He questioned whether the Constitution is being exercised in the country, ARY News reported.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Saturday asked his party's workers and supporters to prepare for the "Jail Bharo" movement across the country, Geo News reported.

Khan's comments came in the wake of sedition cases filed against Chaudhry and former member of National Assembly Shandana Gulzar, while Senator Azam Swati and Shahbaz Gill were booked earlier for speaking against the military, Geo News reported.

Khan, during a televised address, said the PTI could have opted for a nationwide strike but the party will choose to fill the prisons instead, amid fears that the country's economy might deteriorate further.

"We have two options: Considering what they have been doing, we could have gone for a wheel-jam strike and demonstrations, which is also a way and a democratic one," Khan was quoted by Geo News as saying.

"But since the state of the economy is so bad, it'll worsen. Therefore, I ask all my workers, the Pakistani nation and everyone to prepare for the Jail Bharo movement," he further said.

The PTI chief said his party will not remain quiet on the violence being inflicted on his party's members. "Instead of causing destruction, we would now prepare Jail Bharo movement," he said.

"It was their plan to weaken Tehreek-e-Insaf by frightening and threatening," he said.

Khan claimed that his party never committed such atrocities in its tenure as the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led government in the centre has, according to Geo News. (ANI)

