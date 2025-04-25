Vatican City, Apr 25 (AP) Three days of public viewing of Pope Francis' body by ordinary mourners and statesmen alike ended Friday. Francis died on Monday at age 88 after suffering a stroke.

The Vatican said that around 250,000 mourners filed through St Peter's Basilica over the three days to pay their last respects as Francis lay in state in a simple wooden coffin.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Revokes All Existing Visas Issued to Pakistani Nationals, Except Long Term, Diplomatic and Official Visas With Effect From April 27 (Watch Video).

Hundreds of disappointed people were turned away when authorities closed St. Peter's Square hours before the viewing period ended.

The pope's casket will be closed and sealed later Friday in the next in a series of carefully orchestrated rites set off by the death of a pope. Francis will be buried after a funeral Mass on Saturday, which will be attended by heads of states, royals, prelates and ordinary mourners. (AP)

Also Read | Pope Francis' Funeral: President Droupadi Murmu Arrives in Rome To Attend Last Rites of the Leader of Roman Catholic Church (See Pic).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)