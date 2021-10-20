Moscow [Russia], October 20 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian President Vladimir Putin supported on Wednesday the initiative to introduce paid non-working days across the country between October 30 and November 7 in order to curb the spreading of the coronavirus.

"Taking into consideration the situation that we face, I certainly support the proposal to introduce non-working days across the country with preservation of wages from October 30 through November 7," Putin told the government.

Also Read | Windsor Man, His Garden Get Splattered with Human Waste Dropped by Airplane.

The days off may be extended if necessary, the president added.

Putin also called on regional governments to introduce non-working days earlier than October 30 if they consider it necessary. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read | US: Naked Woman Runs Across School Sports Field in Front of Minor Students, Sent to Jail.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)