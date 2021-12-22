Moscow [Russia], December 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed European security issues and the Ukrainian situation during a phone conversation on Tuesday.

According to a Kremlin press release, Putin informed Scholz of Russian proposals for long-term and legally binding security guarantees that prohibit the North Atlantic Treaty Organization from expanding eastwards and deploying offensive weapons near Russia.

They also discussed the problems of resolving the internal conflict in Ukraine, and Putin told Scholz that "Kiev is still stubbornly evading the fulfillment of its obligations under the 2015 Minsk agreements."

As for Russian-German relations, the leaders expressed common interest in further developing bilateral ties and maintaining contacts through various channels.

Earlier in the day, Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron also held a phone conversation to discuss European security issues and the Ukrainian situation. (ANI/Xinhua)

