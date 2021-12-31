Moscow [Russia], December 31 (ANI): Stressing that the call between Russian and the US President was substantive and specific, a Kremlin aide has said that President Vladimir Putin has warned his American counterpart, Joe Biden, of severing relations if West decides to impose sanctions on Moscow over the situation in Ukraine.

Biden warned Putin about new financial, military and economic sanctions against Russia in case of the escalation in tensions along its western borders during the phone call between the two leaders, according to Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov. "Our president clearly responded that this would be a big mistake that of course may result in the full severance of relations," Sputnik quoted Ushakov as saying.

Putin added that such sanctions would have serious consequences and expressed hope this would not happen.

Ushakov has also said that the talks between the two leaders were substantive and specific.

"In principle, we are satisfied with the talks as they were frank, substantive and specific. And I can also say that the spirit of these talks was constructive," Ushakov said.

Emphasising that the presidents discussed all key topics, Ushakov said that the conversation was very businesslike, meaningful, and the presidents, which is also very important, agreed to continue the dialogue after the new year.

The Kremlin aide also said that during the talks Joe Biden maintained that Washington is not going to deploy offensive strike weapons in Ukraine.

"Biden has clearly said that the United States is not going to deploy offensive strike weapons to Ukraine," said Ushakov.

"It seems to me that Washington understands Russia's concerns, although Washington has its own concerns. Yet, President Biden is ready to continue the dialogue with President Putin, and this is what, in fact, our leaders have agreed upon - the dialogue will continue. Moreover, the Presidents, as I have already said, will not only continue to maintain a dialogue but also push the negotiations that our respective interdepartmental teams will be conducting in Geneva," Sputnik quoted Ushakov as saying.

Further, the aide said that Putin during his call with Biden outlined in detail the basic principles that were put in the documents Russia handed over and stressed that negotiations on three tracks are important for Moscow.

These tracks are bilateral talks in Geneva, the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels, and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) summit in Vienna. "But the main thing is that we need a result, and we will achieve a result in the form of ensuring the guaranteed security of Russia," said Ushakov. (ANI)

