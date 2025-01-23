Washington, Jan 23 (PTI) The Quad Congressional caucus on Wednesday applauded the meeting of foreign ministers from the member countries here, and said that strengthening Quad cooperation is crucial to maintaining a rules-based international order and a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"We welcome Foreign Minister Iwaya of Japan, Foreign Minister Wong of Australia and External Affairs Minister Jaishankar of India to the United States for the Quad foreign ministers' meeting, the first multilateral hosted by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," Quad Congressional caucus co-chairs said in a joint statement.

Also Read | Trump’s Executive Orders Target Trans and Nonbinary People.

Representatives Ami Bera and Rob Wittman and Senators Tammy Duckworth and Pete Ricketts are co-chairs of the bipartisan and bicameral Congressional caucus.

Soon after his swearing in, Secretary of State Marco Rubio held his first multilateral with his Quad counterparts -- S Jaishankar from India, Penny Wong from Australia, and Japan's Iwaya Takeshi.

Also Read | US President Donald Trump-Led Administration Clearly Prioritising Bilateral Ties With India, Says EAM S Jaishankar (Watch Video).

"Strengthening Quad cooperation is crucial to maintaining a rules-based international order and a free and open Indo-Pacific. We must continue to deepen multilateral cooperation to enhance our shared prosperity, create resilient supply chains and expand maritime security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific," the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)