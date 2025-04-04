World News | Quad Nations Join Forces, Contribute USD 20 Million to Myanmar Humanitarian Aid

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): The Quad nations - India, the US, Australia, and Japan - have joined forces to provide humanitarian aid to Myanmar, contributing over USD 20 million in assistance.

This collective effort comes after a devastating earthquake struck central Myanmar on March 28, 2025, resulting in significant loss of life, injuries, and widespread destruction of infrastructure.

"We, the Quad partners, have so far committed humanitarian assistance estimated at a combined value of over USD 20 million. Through our funding and bilateral efforts, we are delivering relief supplies and deploying emergency medical teams and supporting humanitarian partners working in Myanmar to provide care for those affected by the earthquake," according to a Quad joint statement.

The statement expressed its condolences towards the extreme loss of life and destruction of infrastructure to the already ailing humanitarian situation in Myanmar.

"We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the peoples of Myanmar and Thailand following the earthquake that struck central Myanmar on March 28, 2025. The significant loss of life, injuries, and widespread destruction of infrastructure worsen an already-dire humanitarian situation in Myanmar," the statement said.

The Quad nations have welcomed the temporary, partial ceasefires implemented by Myanmar's ruling military government and are calling on all parties to extend and broaden these measures. This will enable the safe and timely delivery of life-saving humanitarian assistance throughout Myanmar.

The Quad nations also welcomed the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' support to those affected by the earthquake.

"We welcome the ASEAN Foreign Ministers' statements of 29 and 30 March and the support provided by ASEAN and countries in the region to the communities affected," the statement added.

The Quad nations' humanitarian assistance will provide relief supplies, deploy emergency medical teams, and support humanitarian partners working in Myanmar. They are also coordinating efforts with the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management for quake-hit people.

"The Quad is coordinating efforts to ensure that our response effectively and efficiently distributes assistance and meets the needs of the communities affected. The Quad's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Partnership has established a coordination group that is collaborating closely with other partners, including the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management," the statement read.

This collective effort demonstrates the Quad nations' commitment to working together in response to natural disasters and broader challenges to regional stability and security, as part of their shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

"Quad cooperation traces its origin to our response to the 2004 Indian Ocean earthquake and tsunami, and since then we have provided practical and effective humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in moments of need across the Indo-Pacific. We affirm the Quad's commitment to working together in response to natural disasters and broader challenges to regional stability and security, as part of our shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific," the statement added.

Myanmar has been embroiled in armed conflict since 1948, when the country, then known as Burma, gained independence from the United Kingdom. The conflict has largely been ethnic-based, with ethnic armed organisations fighting Myanmar's armed forces, the Tatmadaw, for self-determination. Despite numerous ceasefires and the creation of autonomous self-administered zones in 2008, armed groups continue to call for independence, increased autonomy, or the federalisation of Myanmar. It is the world's longest ongoing civil war, spanning almost eight decades.

Following the earthquake that killed more than 3,000 people, Myanmar's ruling military government has announced a temporary ceasefire in operations against armed opposition groups, as per CNN.

"For paying sympathy to the victims of the earthquake across the country, for providing the effective rescue operation and rehabilitation," the truce would last until April 22, state-run MRTV said, CNN reported. (ANI)

