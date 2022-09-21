London, Sep 21 (PTI) Queen Elizabeth II's name has been inscribed on a new ledger stone alongside her husband, Prince Philip, at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in south-east England, which will open to visitors as usual from next week.

The late monarch, who died aged 96 in Scotland on September 8, was buried at the George VI Memorial Chapel – an enclave within the chapel on her Berkshire estate near London – in a private ceremony following her state funeral on Monday.

Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin was then moved from the Royal Vault to be placed in the same enclave, which also houses the coffins of the Queen's parents, father George and mother Elizabeth. Buckingham Palace said the new stone replaces a black slab naming King George VI and Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, to include all their names.

The stone set into the floor now reads: "George VI 1895-1952" and "Elizabeth 1900-2002", followed by a metal star of the Order of the Garter and then "Elizabeth II 1926-2022" and "Philip 1921-2021".

Princess Margaret, the Queen's sister who died in 2002, was cremated as per her wishes and her ashes were also moved to the George VI memorial chapel with her parents' coffins after the death of the Queen Mother later the same year.

Members of the public will be able to visit the site from next week when Windsor Castle reopens for visitors, now as the official residence of "His Majesty the King Charles III".

“Windsor Castle will reopen to visitors on Thursday, 29 September. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II we will not be reopening the Platinum Jubilee display,” said the Royal Collection Trust, which runs the royal palaces.

“Windsor Castle is the oldest and largest occupied castle in the world. It is open to visitors throughout the year. Founded by William the Conqueror in the 11th century, it has since been the home of 40 monarchs,” it said.

Visitors will be able to see into the George VI Memorial Chapel, which is protected with iron gates. It had been commissioned by the late Queen as her intended final resting place and completed in 1969.

