Kollam, Sep 17 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday kick-started the tenth day of his Bharat Jodo Yatra from Puthiyakavu junction near Karunagappally here with thousands of party workers accompanying him waving party flags.

Gandhi and the yatra members had halted at Karunagappally after walking around 24 km on Friday.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Receives Praise From US Media for Telling Russian President Vladimir Putin This Is Not the Time for War in Ukraine.

The yatra, which resumed shortly after 6.30 am, will cover a distance of around 12 km and enter Alappuzha district and take a break at Kayamkulam at around 11 am. It will resume at 5 pm and cover over eight km before concluding for the day with a public meeting at Cheppad.

Senior Congress leaders Kodikkunnil Suresh, K Muraleedharan, K C Venugopal and Leader of Opposition in state Assembly V D Satheesan are accompanying Gandhi.

Also Read | SCO Summit 2022: PM Narendra Modi Presses Russia President Vladimir Putin To End Conflict in Ukraine; Says 'Today's Era Is Not of War' (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Gandhi had called on spiritual leader, Mata Amritanandamayi, at her ashram near Karunagappally on Friday night. He also posted a series of pictures with Amritanandamayi on Facebook.

"Fortunate to have met Amritanandamayi Maa at her ashram near Karunagappally, Kollam. Very impressed by the amazing work Amma's organisation has done toward helping the poor and the downtrodden. Offered my humble salutations and received her warm, love-filled hug in return!" Gandhi said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had also tweeted an image of Gandhi and Amritanandamayi.

"At the end of a long day on the road @RahulGandhi met Mata Amritanandamayi in her ashram in Vallikavu. Her humble origins, the universal language of love and her unique form of darshan are synonymous to the message of #BharatJodoYatra," Ramesh tweeted.

The Congress party's 3,570 km and 150-day long foot march started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on September 10 evening, would traverse through the state covering 450 km, touching seven districts over a period of 19 days before entering Karnataka on October 1.

The yatra will pass through Ernakulam district on September 21 and 22 and reach Thrissur on September 23.

The foot march will traverse through Palakkad on September 26 and 27 and enter Malappuram on September 28.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)