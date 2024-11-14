New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Rahul Shrivastava of the IFS batch 1999 was appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Namibia on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Shrivastava is expected to take up the assignment shortly, the statement added.

He said that he looked forward to serving Indians in the 'Land of the Brave'.

In a post on X, he said, "From South America (Venezuela 2015-18) to Asia (India 2018-20) to Europe (Romania, Albania, Moldova 2020-24) to Africa. Honoured to be appointed High Commissioner of India to Namibia. Looking forward to serving the people of India in 'Land of the Brave.'"

He signed off from Bucharest on October 8.

He said, "Signing off from Bucharest today. Spent more than four years as Ambassador of India to Romania, Albania and Moldova - my longest tenure in any country."

Shrivastava earlier served as the Ambassador of India to Romania, Moldova and Albania. He was earlier the Ambassador to Venezuela (2015-18). He also served in India, Russia, the UK and Kazakhstan.

Notably, India and Namibia enjoy warm and cordial relations. The Namibian people and leadership view India as a dependable and trusted friend. Indian support during their liberation struggle is warmly recalled by Namibian leaders. We have reciprocated fully, endeavouring to strengthen relations further, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

On September 17, India stepped up to support Namibia to boost their food security. A shipment of 1000 metric tons of rice has departed from Maharashtra's Nhava Sheva Port, headed for Namibia.

Sharing a post on X, Randhir Jaiswal, the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, wrote, "Humanitarian support to Namibia: In solidarity with the Global South. As a credible HADR (Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief) provider and a reliable friend, India is extending food grain assistance to the people of Namibia, to strengthen their food security in the wake of recent spells of drought." (ANI)

