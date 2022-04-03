Rio de Janeiro, Apr 3 (AP) Heavy rains and landslides have killed at least eight people, with eight more missing, firefighters in Brazil's Rio de Janeiro state said Saturday.

Heavy rains across the state began on Thursday night and continued through Saturday morning, with houses and at times entire neighborhoods flooding.

Also Read | Nawaz Sharif Attacked in London by PTI Activist as Brother Shahbaz Sharif Receives Opposition Support for PM Seat.

Firefighters confirmed the deaths of five people in the city of Angra dos Reis, about a three-hour drive from Rio de Janeiro city, and three more deaths in the nearby municipalities of Paraty and Mesquita. At least 8 people were still missing.

The landslides brought back grim memories for Rio. Less than two months ago, more than 200 people were killed in landslides in Petropolis, a mountainous region north of Rio. Torrential storms this year also wreaked havoc in Sao Paulo and Minas Gerais states. (AP)

Also Read | COVID-19 Outbreak in China: Amid Dearth of Resources, Coronavirus Infections Widely Spreading Among Elderly in Shanghai Hospital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)