By Reena Bhardwaj

New York [US], April 3 (ANI): A prominent Indian community organisation in New York has used its 75th anniversary celebration to highlight the ongoing lack of constitutional recognition for the Rajasthani language.

The Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) marked the milestone with a cruise event over the Hudson River attended by more than 400 guests, while using the platform to voice concerns about what they describe as a "continued injustice".

RANA President Prem Bhandari expressed "strong displeasure" that Rajasthani has not been included in the 8th Schedule of the Indian Constitution, which lists officially recognised languages.

"Despite a unanimous resolution passed by the Rajasthan State Assembly in 2003 urging its inclusion, the central government has yet to act on it," Bhandari told attendees.

He noted the resolution came about following RANA's first International Convention and subsequent advocacy with then-Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, but claimed "lack of political will" had prevented progress.

Bhandari, who also chairs Jaipur Foot USA, announced plans for a major artificial limb fitment camp to be held at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The initiative, developed in collaboration with the American Punjab Society, was finalised after discussions with Padma Bhushan DR Mehta, founder of the Jaipur Foot organisation. A major new camp is also planned for Trinidad and Tobago, with India's High Commission securing approvals and managing logistics. The organization's 90-year-old founder, Padmabhushan DR Mehta, will travel from India to attend the event.

"India's Prime Minister Modi has emerged as the foremost advocate of the ancient Sanskrit principle "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" - meaning "the world is one family," Bhandari told ANI. Under Modi's leadership, the External Affairs Ministry has funded 32 international Jaipur Foot camps through its "India for Humanity" programme.

These camps, operated by Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti, have provided free prosthetic limbs to thousands of disabled people across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The event also served as a farewell ceremony for Varun Jeph, the outgoing Deputy Consul General of India, who completed what was described as the longest-serving tenure in the role at over three years and eight months.

Bhandari praised Jeph for his "round-the-clock availability" and "unwavering support" to the Indian community across the 10 states under the jurisdiction of the Indian Consulate in New York.

The incoming Deputy Consul General, Vishal Harsh, was welcomed alongside Indian Foreign Service officers Surender Adhana and Eldos Mathew Punnoose.

The celebrations featured cultural performances, including poetry by Abhinav Shukla, with organisers highlighting significant participation from young Rajasthanis from across the tri-state area. (ANI)

