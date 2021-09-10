Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman meets Head of Iran Inter-Parliamentary Union on sidelines of World Conference of Speakers of Parliament

Vienna [Austria] September 10 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Thursday met with the Iranian Parliamentary Delegation to discuss Parliamentary Diplomacy and Cooperation.

The Iranian delegation was led by Elham Azad who is the Head of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Group of Parliament of Iran. The bilateral meeting took place on the sideline of the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament in Vienna.

Both parties also discussed the Parliament of India's active engagement with the Inter-Parliamentary Union.

Harivansh also held a bilateral meeting with the Deputy Speaker of Ghana during the visit to Vienna.

Harivansh along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla are in Vienna to attend the Fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (5WCSP) organised by the Austrian Parliament, Inter-Parliamentary Union and the United Nations.

The Indian Parliamentary delegation is being led by Birla. (ANI)

