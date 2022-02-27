Kyiv [Ukraine], February 27 (ANI): Member of Parliament of Ukraine Inna Sovsun on Sunday said that she hates guns, but considering the ongoing conflict with Russia, if the need arises, she would fight to ensure that no Russian enters her home, city or country.

Speaking with ANI, Sovsun talked about her picture with a gun and a laptop that went viral and said, "I hate guns but I am not allowing any Russian to enter my home, city or country. If the need comes, I will fight, for now, I am doing what I can do best."

"For this, I am taking training from my brother, friends and NATO to use against Russia," she added while showing her gun to ANI.

Commending the resistance put forward by the citizens here, Sovsun said that they have shot over 20 Russian planes.

"The Russians thought that Ukraine has a small army and would be easy to capture, but what they did not know is that every citizen here is a part of the resistance, our army is that of 40 million," she told ANI.

"I am not trying to be overly optimistic here; the war is far from over. They (Russians) have been air striking some of the military bases and it is scary, but the level of resistance here is unbelievable," she added.

Sovsun also informed that chemistry students in Kyiv are making some chemical conflation to blow up Russian tanks trying to enter Ukrainian cities.

Briefing ANI about the situation there, the Member of Parliament said that the Russian army is very demotivated, and has no idea of why they are here.

"You can actually see that they are just 18-year-old boys who were enlisted. They have been leaving tanks and armed vehicles on roadsides when they do not understand the way," she added.

Terming the situation as 'complex', Sovsun said, "We are four days and three nights into the war; there have been airstrikes in Ukraine, especially here in Kyiv. The Russian plan initially was this- they were planning to just start the airstrike to confuse and scare the Ukrainians, and then enter booths on the ground from three main directions; from the South where they captured the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014, the East from its northern side in Kharkiv, and the North from Belarus which is basically an independent state but is now being fully controlled by Russia."

"Initially, they were planning to capture Kyiv in the first 24 hours and to do that, they wanted to capture one of the military airports 40 km north. But that plan failed," she added.

Seeking India's help in the time of crisis, Sovsun said, "I do understand all the geopolitical complexities of the situation. India as the greatest and the biggest democracy in the World should be supporting democratic states. I believe all democratic states should stand for their values."

Russian President Vladimir Putin placed the country's nuclear deterrent forces on a "special" alert on Sunday amid the rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Putin announced the move during a meeting with Russia's Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and Chief of Staff Valery Gerasimov, reported RT News.

"Western countries are not only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic area. I'm speaking about the illegitimate sanctions that everyone is well aware of. However, the top officials of the leading NATO countries also make aggressive statements against our country as well," Putin stated.

Moreover, Ukraine has agreed to meet with a Russian delegation in Belarus, and Russians are heading to the place where the talks will be held, the head of the Russian delegation, Vladimir Medinsky, said Sunday.

The talks are expected to take place in the Gomel region at the Ukrainian-Belarusian border, Belta news agency reported. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the Russian delegation is ready for the talks and waiting for their Ukrainian counterparts to arrive.

"As you know, President [of Belarus Alexander] Lukashenko had a phone call with President [of Ukraine Volodymyr] Zelenskyy. After that, President Lukashenko turned to the Russian side, to President [Vladimir] Putin, asking him not to recall the Russian delegation, as Ukraine signalled its willingness to come to the talks in the Gomel region," Peskov said. (ANI)

