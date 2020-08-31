Karachi [Pakistan], Aug 31 (ANI): Record-breaking rains in Pakistan's Karachi has left several areas of the city submerged with power outages lasting over 72 hours.

Downplaying the severe situation, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Sunday said that only a small amount of water had accumulated in Yousuf Goth and Kharadar , Dawn reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehzad Qureshi blamed the civic body and the local housing authority for failing to address the situation in the respective areas.

"Sewerage has entered people's water tanks, there is sewerage on the roads. For three to four days we have been trying to contact CBC, DHA [...] we tried our best to get them to speed up rescue work. But even after three to four days, they have not been able to carry this out," Qureshi was quoted as saying by Dawn.

On Saturday, President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) Chaudhry Shujaat Husain had asked Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Karachi to take stock of the situation.

"PM Khan should visit Karachi for a week and issue orders for resolution of its problems. He must ensure that his orders are implemented," he said. (ANI)

