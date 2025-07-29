London, Jul 29 (PTI) Lord Meghnad Desai, renowned British Indian economist and House of Lords peer, died on Tuesday at the age of 85.

He is believed to have passed away in a hospital in Gurugram following a health issue, sources close to the family in London indicated.

Also Read | US Vice President JD Vance Tried To Call Me 4 to 5 Times on May 9, but I Did Not Pick Up His Calls, Says PM Narendra Modi During Operation Sindoor Debate in Lok Sabha (Watch Video).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led tributes to the Gujarat-born parliamentarian and thinker, who played a prominent role in deepening India-UK relations.

"Anguished by the passing away of Shri Meghnad Desai Ji, a distinguished thinker, writer and economist,” Prime Minister Modi posted on social media.

Also Read | US Shocker: Man Leaves His 4 Children Unattended Inside Hot Car in Phoenix To Visit Sex Shop ‘The Adult Shoppe’, Arrested by Cops.

"He always remained connected to India and Indian culture. He also played a role in deepening India-UK ties. Will fondly recall our discussions, where he shared his valuable insights. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” he said.

Desai, a Padma Bhushan awardee, taught economics from 1965 to 2003 at the London School of Economics. He joined the Labour Party in 1971 and was elevated to the House of Lords in June 1991.

Fellow peer in the House of Lords, Rami Ranger, described him as a "pillar of the community who worked tirelessly and made significant contributions to many worthy causes, including the Gandhi Memorial Statue at Parliament, which I collaborated on with him".

"He will be greatly missed. We pray for a place in heaven for the departed soul and his family's strength to cope with this loss," said Lord Ranger.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)