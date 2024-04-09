Condolence meeting of late Ven Lama Lobzang of IBC at IGNCA in New Delhi on Tuesday (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): Rich tributes were paid to the Founding Secretary General and incumbent Executive President, the late Ven Lama Lobzang of International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), during a sombre memorial, at the IGNCA (Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts) here on Tuesday.

Home Minister Amit Shah in his condolence message described Lama Lobzang as a revered figure who selflessly contributed to the inner well-being of individuals and society. His life and works embody the highest principles of Dhamma, additionally, his leadership positions in national and international organisations exemplified his dedication to spreading Buddhist philosophy and fostering global harmony.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party President, JP Nadda also extended his deepest condolences on the passing of the late Lama Lobzang, saying that he was a "revered figure whose loss is deeply felt by our society."

He further said that Ven Lobzang's remarkable contributions to the welfare of our society, his commitment to the preservation of living heritage, and his philanthropic endeavours have left an indelible mark on all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Ven Lama Lobzang-Lamaji, as he was affectionately called held several constitutional, statutory, and non-profit positions at the national and international levels.

Minister of Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy, called Lamaji a true Buddhist ambassador who dedicated his life to breaking religious and social barriers. "He undertook various initiatives and missions to bring the light of education and healthcare to the people of his beloved Ladakh and the entire Himalayan region," the condolence message stated. The message concluded with the mention that Lamaji's reputation and goodwill across the world is a true reflection of his inert keenness to help humanity.

Describing Lamaji as a true Karmyogi and Dhammaduta, Minister of Earth Sciences, Kiren Rijiju said Lamaji devoted his whole life to breaking barriers and serving humanity.

Lamaji ably assisted 19th Kushok Bakula Rinpoche to co-found pioneering Ladakh Institute, Ladakh Buddha Vihar and the Vishesh Kendiya Vidyalaya. As President of Asoka Mission, New Delhi he helmed several great initiatives like Heritage of Nalanda, Global Buddhist Congregation, and the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), he added in the condolence statement.

In his message, the 7th Kyabje Yongzin Ling Rinpoche, said Lama Lobzang dedicated his life to the service of Buddha Dharma, in particular, he worked to bring many Buddhist nations together through the platform of the International Buddhist Confederation.

Lama Lobzang was a disciple of Ling Rinpoche's predecessor, therefore, he stated that there was a strong karmic connection between them.

A message from the Dashichoilng Monastery Head, Dambajav Khamba Lama, conveyed that this was a very difficult moment for him and the Mongolian Buddhist Sangha, as they were very saddened by the unexpected passing of MV Lama Lobzang and that he would always remain in their hearts.

A special aircraft had earlier taken Lama Lobzang's mortal remains to Ladakh for his last rights. On March 25th, he was accorded a state funeral with full honours. A grand ceremony was held in the monastery, where monks in traditional attire held prayers and chanted for the Venerable's peaceful onward journey. All along the route of the cortege, hundreds of citizens mourning the loss of their beloved Venerable lined up on both sides of the street to pay their last respects.

Paying rich tribute to Ven Lamaji, author, journalist and former MP Tarun Vijay described him as a great force of national integration; "he founded with us the great Sindhu Darshan festival that integrated the rest of India with Ladakh." (ANI)

