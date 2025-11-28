New Delhi [India], November 28 (ANI): The Embassy of Romania in Delhi hosted its National Day Reception at The Imperial Hotel, commemorating the historic Great Union of 1918--the moment that shaped modern Romania, an official statement said.

This year's celebration carried heightened significance as Romania and India marked 77 years of diplomatic partnership, celebrated through renewed energy, expanding cooperation, and a shared commitment to shaping a more interconnected, culturally dynamic world.

Also Read | Cyclone Ditwah: PM Narendra Modi Announces 'Operation Sagar Bandhu', Says India Stands Firmly With Sri Lanka in Its Hour of Need (See Pics).

The host of this celebration was Sena Latif, Ambassador of Romania to India--an inspiring diplomat whose vision, warmth, and dynamic leadership have brought a distinct vibrancy to Romania-India relations. Under her stewardship, cultural diplomacy has become a powerful bridge between the two nations, strengthening collaborations across arts, academia, and innovation.

The evening opened with the Romanian National Anthem performed by Iulia Vantur, the celebrated Romanian artist whose extraordinary artistic journey spans Bollywood to being a part of 'WE ARE THE NEW WORLD @ THE VATICAN'. She also presented select musical pieces from her acclaimed global repertoire.

Also Read | Hong Kong Tai Po Apartment Fire: Death Toll in Wang Fuk Court Building Blaze 128 With 200 People Still Missing, Rescue Operation Underway.

The Indian National Anthem was performed by Srijan Arora, a young Indian talent who fuses classical artistry with cutting-edge technological brilliance, the statement said.

Guests also witnessed a spellbinding performance by the Transilvania Folkloric Ensemble of Baia Mare, bringing Romania's traditional dance heritage to life through expressive choreography and vibrant cultural storytelling.

A distinctive highlight was an architectural exhibition curated by Architect Rajendra Kumar, crafted as a symbolic bridge celebrating the artistic, historical, and cultural echoes shared by Romania and India.

The ceremony was elegantly guided by Sanjaanaa Jon, an internationally recognised Indian filmmaker, philanthropist, and global cultural integrator whose work unites nations through art, sustainability, and humanitarian advocacy.

The reception brought together senior dignitaries, diplomats, cultural and business leaders, as well as the Romanian community, offering guests a taste of authentic Romanian cuisine and an immersive celebration of friendship, cultural harmony, and global cooperation, as per the statement.

The Embassy of Romania extends its warm appreciation to all attendees for making the evening a memorable celebration of the evolving bond between Romania and India, driven by shared values, vibrant culture, and a forward-looking global vision, as per the statement. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)