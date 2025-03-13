Bucharest, Mar 13 (AP) Controversial Romanian politician Diana Sosoaca, who was barred by a top court from entering last year's annulled presidential election, filed her candidacy on Thursday in an unlikely bid to enter the May rerun.

The 49-year-old former lawyer and Member of the European Parliament of the far-right nationalist S O S Romania party filed her candidacy at the Central Election Bureau in the capital, Bucharest.

Also Read | Trade War: Donald Trump Threatens Retaliatory 200% Tariff on European Wine, Champagne and Spirits After EU Proposes American Whiskey Tariff.

The bureau has 48 hours to register or reject. Rejections can be appealed within 24 hours.

The Constitutional Court, or CCR, barred the pro-Russia politician from entering last year's race, arguing that her public discourse, including opposition to Romania's European Union and NATO memberships, made her unfit to uphold the constitutional obligations of the presidency.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of 4.0 Magnitude on Richter Scale Rocks Country; No Casualties or Loss of Property Reported.

“After analysing the whole situation with our lawyers, they are no longer allowed to ban me because you cannot ban the same candidate twice for the same reasons,” Sosoaca, wearing a pair of white boxing gloves, told a news conference Thursday.

However, Cristi Danilet, a former Romanian judge, expects Sosoaca's second bid to be rejected. The CCR's previous ruling “is already a judicial precedent. Therefore, a new candidacy of hers must be rejected,” he told The Associated Press.

The court's decision last year drew strong criticism from some civil rights groups and politicians, who denounced it as undermining democracy or politically motivated.

The first round of the rerun is scheduled for May 4. If no candidate wins more than 50 per cent of the ballots, a runoff will follow on May 18. The deadline for presidential candidacy applications is March 15 at midnight.

Romania's president serves a five-year term and has significant decision-making powers in areas such as national security, foreign policy and judicial appointments.

Musk and Vance criticize ban

Sosoaca's candidacy marks the latest twist in a turbulent presidential election following the CCR's decision last year to annul the election two days before a December 8 runoff.

The court made that decision after allegations emerged of electoral violations and claims that Russia had run a coordinated online campaign to promote Calin Georgescu, who ran as an independent. Moscow has denied meddling in the election.

It also comes two days after the same court unanimously rejected an appeal by the far-right Georgescu, who sought to overturn a ban on his candidacy to participate in the rerun after the Central Election Bureau refused to register him on Sunday.

Romania's decision to annul the election, and this week's ban on Georgescu's candidacy, has been strongly criticized by US Vice President JD Vance, Elon Musk and Moscow.

Every possible chance'

Romania's far-right, which holds about a third of seats in the country's legislature, is now scrambling to replace Georgescu's candidacy.

After a meeting with Georgescu, George Simion, the 38-year-old leader of the far-right Alliance for the Unity of Romanians, and Anamaria Gavrila, the leader of the right-wing populist Party of Young People, both stated on Wednesday that they intend to file their presidential bids in the coming days.

“We have to (collect) until Friday 2,00,000 signatures, but things are moving like never before, incredible mobilisation. People are waiting in queues to sign,” Simion, who came fourth in last year's first-round vote with 13.8 per cent of the ballots, told the AP on Thursday.

Simion, who is currently under criminal investigation for inciting violence during a protest after Georgescu was barred from running, says he's concerned his bid could be blocked. “The real battle is that they don't ban me like they did with Georgescu and Sosoaca,” he added. He has denied any wrongdoing and claimed it is politically motivated.

Gavrila said on Wednesday that if both of their candidacies are validated, one of them will step down from running. “We must give this sovereigntist movement every possible chance,” she said.

Turning point' for Romania

Elena Lasconi, leader of the Save Romania Union party, who was set to face Georgescu in the scheduled runoff last year, is also expected to stand as a candidate. She has described the current political crisis as “a turning point” for Romania.

Victor Ponta, a former prime minister between 2012-2015 and former leader of Romania's leftist Social Democratic Party, filed his bid on Wednesday on a “Romania First” ticket.

“I feel the need for a radical change... a new beginning is needed,” he said. “It's a system that failed during past years and was against the people.”

Two confirmed candidates include incumbent Bucharest Mayor Nicusor Dan, who is running as an independent under the campaign slogan “Honest Romania,” and Crin Antonescu, the joint presidential candidate backed by Romania's governing coalition.

Several others are expected to file bids. Factoring in potential candidacy rejections and subsequent appeals, the final list of confirmed candidates will be known on March 19. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)