Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawaher bint Musaed (Photo/WAM)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 6 (ANI/WAM): Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent separate messages of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of the mother of Princess Jawaher bint Musaed bin Saud bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Also Read | 'Unfair, Unjustified', National Interest Top Priority: India's First Response to Donald Trump's Additional 25% Tariff on Indian Imports Over Russian Oil Purchase.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)