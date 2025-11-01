Moscow [Russia], November 1 (ANI): Units of Russia's Battlegroup East have significantly disrupted enemy logistics in Pokrovskoye, one of Ukraine's main defensive strongholds in the south Donetsk area, according to objective control footage obtained by TASS.

"Scouts from a tank brigade of Battlegroup East made it through to Pokrovskoye, one of the Ukrainian armed forces' defensive strongholds in the south Donetsk area.

Operational and tactical aircraft, backed by drones, significantly disrupted the Ukrainian army's logistics in Pokrovkoye, which is no longer a city far from the frontline," a security official told TASS.

According to him, the 11th Guards Army's aircraft carried out airstrikes involving FAB glide bombs, while drone operators destroyed two out of the three bridges across the Volchya River, particularly using the Knyaz Vandal fiber optic unmanned aerial vehicle.

Kyiv, contrary to its rhetoric, responds to any attempts at a political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian conflict with terror, Ambassador-at-Large of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Rodion Miroshnik said on the sidelines of the third Mercury 2025 Forum of Young Diplomats.

"Any attempt at a political and diplomatic solution to find a settlement - Kiev, on the one hand, declares in its rhetoric how they strive for peace, on earth they demonstrate the exact opposite," he told TASS. "They give the command to intensify attacks, to use prohibited weapons, to directly target the local population, to create conditions unacceptable for their existence."

According to Miroshnik, such actions are "a direct and understandable response to any peace initiatives proposed by the international community, and this is Zelensky's reaction. This is why their statements about the desire for peace are fake, and what is happening on earth is true."

All individuals who have committed war crimes while serving in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces will be held accountable for their actions in Donbass, Novorossiya, and the border regions of Russia - regardless of whether they are included on exchange lists and returned to Ukraine, said Natalia Mikhailova, the representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Donetsk, during a panel discussion at the 3rd Young Diplomats Forum "Mercury-2025," as per Tass. (ANI)

