Moscow, Jun 7 (AP) Russia's Foreign Ministry announced Monday that is levying sanctions on 61 U.S. nationals,.

It said the move was being taken “in response to the ever-expanding U.S. sanctions against Russian political and public figures, as well as representatives of domestic business.”

Also Read | Remarks Against Prophet: Now, UAE Joins List of Islamic Nations Condemning Nupur Sharma's Statements.

The list includes U.S. officials and former and current top managers of large American companies, such as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, White House communications director Kate Bedingfield and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. (AP)

Also Read | Monkeypox Outbreak: UK Records 77 News Cases, Tally Rises to 302; Biggest Breakout Outside Africa.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)