Moscow [Russia], January 15 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 27,179 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, which brings the cumulative total to 1,07,74,304, the federal response centre said on Saturday.

Moscow logged the highest tally of 6,555 new infections in the past 24 hours, followed by Saint Petersburg with 3,314, and the Moscow region with 2,589 new cases.

Over the past 24 hours, 723 deaths of patients with COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the country's total coronavirus death toll to 3,20,634.

In the same period, 26,584 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total of recoveries to 98,35,884, according to the response centre. (ANI/Sputnik)

