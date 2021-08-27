Moscow, Aug 26 (AP) Russia reported a one-day record of 820 coronavirus deaths.

The national coronavirus taskforce says the number of new daily infections reached 19,630. That follows a consistent ebb since the beginning of the month when 22,800 cases were reported.

Also Read | Kabul Blasts: Joe Biden Meets US Top Officials as Twin Blasts Rock Afghanistan Capital City Amid Evacuations.

The previous record for deaths was 819 on Aug. 14.

Russia has reported more than 6.8 million confirmed cases and 179,243 confirmed deaths. (AP)

Also Read | Kabul Blasts: 2 Explosions Near Airport Rock Afghanistan Capital as Thousands Try to Flee Country After Taliban Takeover, At least 40 Dead; What We Know So Far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)