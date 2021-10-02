Moscow [Russia], October 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia saw 25,219 new COVID-19 cases and 886 virus-related deaths over the past 24 hours, the national crisis response centre said on Saturday morning.

The biggest share of new cases was recorded in Moscow. A further 4,032 infections were confirmed in the capital, with 67 patients dying. St. Petersburg reported 2,494 new infections and 59 deaths.

The country has recorded 7,560,767 million coronavirus cases since the outbreak began early last year. A total 2,09,028 people died of the virus. (ANI/Sputnik)

