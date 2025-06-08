World News | Russia Strikes Ukraine Again; Kharkiv Hit by Powerful Attack, Says Mayor

Kharkiv [Ukraine], June 8 (ANI): At least five people were killed in a series of Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on Saturday. This comes after Moscow carried out a large-scale aerial assault on Ukraine the previous night, CNN reported.
The attacks on Kharkiv, which is located just 30 kilometers from the Russian border, were intense, with Mayor Igor Terekhov reporting "at least 40 explosions" in the early hours of Saturday.
The recent wave of Russian attacks is believed to be retaliation for a drone operation by Ukraine that significantly damaged Russia's cruise missile carriers, as per CNN.
"Kharkiv is currently experiencing the most powerful attack since the start of the full-scale war," Terekhov said. "The enemy is striking simultaneously with missiles, (drones) and guided aerial bombs. This is outright terror against peaceful Kharkiv."
