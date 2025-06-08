World News | Russia Strikes Ukraine Again; Kharkiv Hit by Powerful Attack, Says Mayor

Kharkiv [Ukraine], June 8 (ANI): At least five people were killed in a series of Russian attacks on Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, on Saturday. This comes after Moscow carried out a large-scale aerial assault on Ukraine the previous night, CNN reported.

The attacks on Kharkiv, which is located just 30 kilometers from the Russian border, were intense, with Mayor Igor Terekhov reporting "at least 40 explosions" in the early hours of Saturday.

The recent wave of Russian attacks is believed to be retaliation for a drone operation by Ukraine that significantly damaged Russia's cruise missile carriers, as per CNN.

"Kharkiv is currently experiencing the most powerful attack since the start of the full-scale war," Terekhov said. "The enemy is striking simultaneously with missiles, (drones) and guided aerial bombs. This is outright terror against peaceful Kharkiv."

According to CNN, video released by emergency services showed a large fire burning in a multi-story apartment block in the Osnovyanskyi district in the city's southwest, where Terekhov said two people had died. One person was also killed in a strike that hit a house in the Kyivskyi district to the north, he said.

According to Ukrainian officials, Russia resumed its assault on Saturday evening. It launched a fresh round of strikes using glide bombs, killing another two people and injuring at least 40 others.

Those killed were a woman and a 62-year-old man, officials said. Two other victims of the attack are in intensive care in "extremely serious condition," according to Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv region military administration.

The target of the second attack was a children's playground with a miniature railway, Terekhov said.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called the Saturday evening attack "pure terrorism" in a post on Telegram.

"Air bombs on civilians in the city - even a children's railway nearby. This makes no military sense. Pure terrorism," he said in the post. "This cannot be ignored. We cannot turn a blind eye to this... Every day we lose our people just because Russia feels impunity. We need tough pressure on Russia to make peace." (ANI)

