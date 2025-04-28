Moscow, Apr 28 (PTI) Senior diplomats from Russia and China met here to discuss counter-terrorism, amid mounting heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people last week.

The Russian Foreign Ministry did not directly mention the Pahalgam attack, but indicated that the situation in South Asia was discussed at the meeting on Saturday.

“On April 26, a Russian-Chinese meeting on counterterrorism issues was held in Moscow under the co-chairmanship of Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation S.V. Vershinin and Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China (with the rank of Deputy Minister) Hong Lei,” Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on its website.

According to the statement the two sides discussed regional and global terrorist threats, the situation in the Middle East, Central and South Asia, and shared national experiences in countering terrorist ideology, radicalisation, and extremism.

The use of the term "meeting" instead of "regular consultations" also suggested its extraordinary nature, especially against the backdrop of Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's comments to RIA Novosti about involving Moscow and Beijing in a ‘neutral' probe.

During the talks, mutual readiness was confirmed to further strengthen counter-terrorism and anti-extremist cooperation in a bilateral format and on international platforms, primarily within the UN, BRICS, and SCO, the statement further said.

Meanwhile, Russian business daily Kommersant reported that the new confrontation between India and Pakistan poses a challenge to the unity of the SCO during China's rotating presidency, threatens regional cooperation projects, and puts Russia in a difficult position, with India seeking strong support from Moscow.

