Kyiv, Jan 30 (AP) A Russian drone blasted a hole in an apartment building in northeastern Ukraine during a nighttime attack, killing at least four people and injuring nine others, officials said Thursday.

The Shahed drone blew out a wall and surrounding windows in the apartment block in Sumy, a major city, just after 1 a.m., the Sumy regional administration said. A child was among the injured, it said.

Also Read | US Plane Crash: No Survivors Found Yet From American Eagle Flight 5342 That Collided With Army Black Hawk Helicopter Near Reagan National Airport.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called it “a terrible tragedy, a terrible Russian crime.”

The war between Russia and Ukraine, which enters its fourth year next month and shows no signs of ending, has killed more than 10,000 Ukrainian civilians, according to the United Nations.

Also Read | Michael Cochran Poisoning Case: West Virginia Pharmacist Natalie Cochran, Who Killed Her Husband With an Insulin Injection So Spouse Wouldn’t Learn About USD 2 Million Ponzi Scheme, Convicted for Murder.

Civilians have also endured hardship caused by Russian attacks on the power grid that have denied them heating and running water. Many have been evacuated from areas along the roughly 1,000-kilometer front line where Ukrainian defences are straining to hold the bigger Russian army at bay.

Russia launched more than 80 drones at Ukraine overnight, the air force reported, in what are common nighttime barrages. Most of the drones were shot down or stopped by electronic jamming, it said.

In Ukraine's southern Odesa region, Russian drones damaged a hospital and two apartment buildings, regional head Oleh Kiper wrote on Telegram. No one was injured, he said.

In the Poltava region of central Ukraine, emergency services pulled four people from under rubble and almost 120 others were evacuated after a Shahed drone destroyed a stable, according to authorities.

There was no immediate information on whether any horses were harmed. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)