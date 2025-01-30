Washington DC, January 30: On Wednesday, January 29, a court in the US state of West Virginia convicted a woman for killing her husband of 19 years by injecting him with insulin. The accused was identified as Natalie Cochran, a former pharmacist who killed her husband in order to keep him away from finding out about the USD 2 million Ponzi scheme that she was running.

According to reports, the jury in Raleigh County found Natalie Cochran guilty of first-degree murder of her husband, Michael Cochran (38), who died in February 2019. Notably, prosecutors said that the convict poisoned her husband to death with insulin so that he wouldn't find out about the Ponzi scheme, which she admitted to operating from 2017 to 2019. US Shocker: Woman Kills Foster Son by Sitting on Him After He Warned To Report Abuse in Indiana, Gets 6-Year Jail Term.

It is also learned that Natalie Cochran was first indicted on a first-degree murder charge on November 19, 2021, in her husband's death. However, prosecutors dropped the charge to re-exhume Michael's body for advanced testing. The results of the testing by forensic pathologist Dr Paul Urbie revealed that Michael Cochran died as nonprescribed insulin was introduced to his body.

The forensic pathologist also concluded that Michael's death was a homicide. In March 2021, Natalie Cochran was sentenced to 11 years after she pleaded guilty in 2022 to federal wire fraud and money laundering. Prosecutors said that the accused woman ran a USD 2 million Ponzi scheme from 2017 to 2019. It is also reported that Natalie Cochran used the money to buy real estate, jewellery and a 1965 Shelby Cobra car. US Shocker: Chipotle Customer Attacks Employee For Getting Her Order Wrong, Case Filed As Video Goes Viral.

Prosecutors also said that Cochran killed her husband after he became suspicious about a government contract business they owned. The day when Michael Cochran died, the accused told friends that her husband wasn’t feeling well and even said that would let him sleep when they urged her to take him to the hospital. Unfortunately, Michael died five days later.

