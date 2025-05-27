Moscow, May 27 (PTI) Russia's Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday showed his Chinese counterpart Chen Wenqing weapons of NATO captured in Ukraine.

Chen, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, is in Moscow to attend the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues.

He was taken around by Shoigu at an exposition dedicated to the Russian conflict with Ukraine, open to representatives from around 150 nations and international organisations attending the three-day security forum.

"This is what the West--countries--supplies to Kyiv. This is both captured and damaged equipment," Shoigu told Chen, who is the Secretary of the Political and Legal Commission of the CPC Central Committee.

Various weapons, mines, and drones made in the US, Italy, Belgium, France, Germany, and other countries were on display at the exhibition in the National Centre, where the meeting is taking place.

Shoigu also showed Chen the latest Russian-made drones, including the SupercamX4, Kub-2-1E, and Skat.

According to the official news agency TASS, the equipment presented at the exhibition included the S-350M Skat reconnaissance drone and the Kub-2-1E loitering munition. The SupercamX4, Goliath, Karakurt-R and Boomerang quadcopters were also on display.

The exposition shown to the Chinese counterpart also included counter-drone weapons, anti-UAV electronic warfare systems, and kinetic counter-drone weapons.

"These are not theoretical developments, but based on practical experience," Shoigu told Chen, adding that these are already being used in the conflict.

He also showed his Chinese counterpart civilian electronic counter-drone systems capable of covering buildings and objects requiring protection with a "dome".

"Modern war has taught us, as an experience, that we must protect civilian objects," he said.

