Beijing [China], November 14 (ANI): Chinese people are still frustrated even though they celebrated their 73rd day of founding on October 1, 1949 as the ruthlessness of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has been on the ascendency in the People's Republic of China (PRC) when it comes to repressing those under its rule and its impact is now being felt across the world.

The founding day ushered China into being but simultaneously began the annexation of Tibet, East Turkistan, Southern Mongolia and many other territories as well, reported Voices Against Autocracy (VAA).

The year 1959 is marked as a dark day as this saw Tibetans and their leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama forced to leave their own country and seek refuge in India.

A book by Chinese historian and dissident Jianglin Li titled "When the Iron Bird Flies: China's Secret War in Tibet" mentions the nuances of the Chinese forces and tactics implemented during the period between 1949-1959 when Tibet was annexed.

Here the author highlighted how the troops used in invading Tibet were those veterans from the Korean war and those who had been fighting with the Nationalist forces, reported VAA.

This indicated how China was planning ahead and putting pressure on India by already making these battle-hardened regiments and battalions familiar with Tibet's geography.

Moreover, 1989 is and continues to be seen as the darkest day in modern Chinese history because of the Tiananmen Square Massacre. It is horrible to think how it was on this very sacred ground where the PRC established itself that violence of a level unseen in the world till then took place.

Though China celebrates its 73rd founding anniversary this year, the Tiananmen Square massacre continues to be hidden from Chinese official history.

The Panchen Lama incident of 1995 showcased to the world a practice to which the CCP will continue to adhere to even now. The Panchen Lama who is the 2nd highest lama in Tibet was abducted along with his family in 1995 by Beijing and continues to remain incognito with him barring the unwanted tag of the world's youngest political prisoner, reported VAA.

This tactic of state abduction was one practised during the height of the Cultural Revolution in China but was banished when Deng Xiaoping came to power and opened up China to the world.

However, since the abduction of the young Panchen Lama who was only 6 years old then, the PRC has continued this activity with the most prominent individual of recent times being businessman Jack Ma and tennis player Peng Shuai, reported VAA.

The usage of citizen collateral also is similar to such abduction and though China had been using it time and time none was more prominent when the daughter of Chinese tech giant Huawei's CEO instead of facing extradition to the USA for her crimes was sent back China in exchange of Canadian citizen held by Beijing for supposed illegal intelligence activities in 2021.

Moreover, biological warfare within and outside China is a contemporary activity which has impacted the world first and now the people under Chinese governance.

The Chinese-originated Wuhan virus which due to Chinese pressure is now commonly known as the Coronavirus took the world by storm and for 1 whole year, the world stood still. Yet even now there is no issue of accountability to China and Beijing who released a virus so potent that it continues to spread even today, reported VAA.

Also, the current zero-covid policy has seen a surge of unrest in China but what has really shaken the people is the sheer discriminatory nature of this policy. In Tibet, this had instigated and pushed Tibetans to forfeit their life.

Recent video clips show how even the Chinese in Tibet are feeling this discriminatory nature that a Chinese vowed to take his own life if the Chinese government does not manage this zero-covid policy properly in Tibet. (ANI)

