Seoul [South Korea], July 25 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Korea has risen by 113 to 14,092 over the past day, marking the biggest daily increase since April, the Health Ministry's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) said on Saturday.

Out of 113 new cases, 27 resulted from the internal transmission and 86 are imported ones.

The death toll stands at 298 people while the number of recovered people has increased to 12,866.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 15.6 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 638,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University. (Sputnik/ANI)

