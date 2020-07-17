Seoul, Jul 17 (AP) South Korean health officials were optimistic Friday that the country's COVID-19 outbreak is coming under control despite a spike in infections tied to international arrivals.

Senior Health Ministry official Yoon Tae-ho said during a briefing Friday that the spread of the coronavirus was clearly stabilizing in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area and other major cities, where transmissions had spiked since late May.

Also Read | Congress Accuses Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat of Being Involved in 'Conspiracy' to Topple Rajasthan Govt, Demands Case Against Him: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 17, 2020.

South Korea's Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still reported 60 newly confirmed cases, including 39 linked to people arriving from abroad.

Yoon said imported cases were less threatening than local transmissions because the country is enforcing two-week quarantines on all people arriving from abroad and having them tested within three days.

Also Read | Earthquake in Papua New Guinea: Strong Quake of Magnitude 7.2 Reported Near Port Moresby.

The government plans to airlift more South Korean workers next week from Iraq where an outbreak has been growing. Health authorities have confirmed 34 cases among some 100 construction workers who returned from a chartered flight earlier this week. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)